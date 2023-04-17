Upskilling Employers On The Kāpiti Coast

The first business seminar will be held on Thursday the 4th of May at Kāpiti Youth Support (KYS). This is a free event open to all Kāpiti Coast employers wanting to upskill themselves. The event is aimed at assisting employers to have successful and long lasting working relationships when hiring youth.

Date: Thursday 4th May 2023

Time: 5:30-7:00pm

Venue: KYS - 15 Tutanekai Street, Paraparaumu 5032

This seminar will cover:

How to effectively communicate with youth

Orientation and induction processes

How to use mutual understanding for problem solving.

Facilitator Darryl Gardiner from KYS notes that, “Understanding how young people may see things today is very different and simple techniques can avoid a lot of stress and time wasted in the workplace.”

John Scutter, Work Ready Kāpiti Chair commented “The WRK Board and I are excited to co-host this business seminar with KYS. We want to ensure that all Kāpiti employers have the chance to develop their skills and gain confidence so that they can support rangatahi in their workplace. This seminar is a brilliant opportunity to expand on their knowledge and skills so that they can feel better prepared.”

The seminar is free to attend and open to all Kāpiti businesses. To sign up for the seminar simply register online - https://events.humanitix.com/employing-gen-z, registrations close on Monday 1st May.

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to upskill your business, so that you can feel better prepared when hiring Gen Z!

