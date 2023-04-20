Mayor Backs Poppy Day Appeal

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is encouraging all Aucklanders to get behind this year’s Poppy Day Appeal.

“As the son of a World War II veteran, the Returned Services Association’s annual Poppy Day Appeal is a cause dear to my heart.

“Since 1922, the Poppy Day Appeal has been a way for New Zealanders to give back to those brave men and women who have made tremendous personal sacrifices in the line of duty.

“Unfortunately, like many good causes, Poppy Day was severely affected by COVID-19 in recent years. That is why I am encouraging all Aucklanders to give generously to the Auckland RSA Welfare Trust this year.

“Every dollar you donate will go towards supporting the health and wellbeing of our veterans. “

Mayor Brown has personally asked Auckland Council’s Executive Leadership Team to support the Poppy Day Appeal.

