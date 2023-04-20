Mayor Backs Poppy Day Appeal
Thursday, 20 April 2023, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is encouraging all Aucklanders
to get behind this year’s Poppy Day Appeal.
“As
the son of a World War II veteran, the Returned Services
Association’s annual Poppy Day Appeal is a cause dear to
my heart.
“Since 1922, the Poppy Day Appeal has been
a way for New Zealanders to give back to those brave men and
women who have made tremendous personal sacrifices in the
line of duty.
“Unfortunately, like many good causes,
Poppy Day was severely affected by COVID-19 in recent years.
That is why I am encouraging all Aucklanders to give
generously to the Auckland RSA Welfare Trust this
year.
“Every dollar you donate will go towards
supporting the health and wellbeing of our veterans.
“
Mayor Brown has personally asked Auckland
Council’s Executive Leadership Team to support the Poppy
Day
Appeal.
