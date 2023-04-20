Keep An Eye Out For Logs In The Sea

Gisborne Harbourmaster Peter Buell asks everyone going out on a boat or jetski to keep an eye out for large logs in the sea.

“There are still logs and debris in the harbour and around the East Coast. We are still seeing them continue to wash ashore.

“Some can be clearly seen out at sea however there are many logs that are just below the surface.

“These create a huge risk for recreational boat users and those on jet skis.

“Please travel at a safe speed and keep a good lookout.

“If you’re going out on a boat please take 5 to 10 minutes longer to get to your favourite spot, it’s worth taking that extra time to get there and back safely.

“Please also check the weather before you go too, make sure you wear your lifejackets and take two forms of waterproof communications with you.”

