Keep An Eye Out For Logs In The Sea
Thursday, 20 April 2023, 6:53 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Gisborne Harbourmaster Peter Buell asks everyone going
out on a boat or jetski to keep an eye out for large logs in
the sea.
“There are still logs and debris in the
harbour and around the East Coast. We are still seeing them
continue to wash ashore.
“Some can be clearly seen
out at sea however there are many logs that are just below
the surface.
“These create a huge risk for
recreational boat users and those on jet
skis.
“Please travel at a safe speed and keep a good
lookout.
“If you’re going out on a boat please
take 5 to 10 minutes longer to get to your favourite spot,
it’s worth taking that extra time to get there and back
safely.
“Please also check the weather before you go
too, make sure you wear your lifejackets and take two forms
of waterproof communications with
you.”
