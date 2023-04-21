A New Home For The Ignite Sport Centre

It started with a dream to revive an old sports ground and have a permanent base that will support our young people.

"Ignite Sport is a youth development organisation with a focus on leadership and character development," said coordinator, Kevin Goldsbury.

"We deliver programmes to young people including former refugees and those with disabilities. Workshops focus on life skills, making good choices and leadership development for years 7 to 13"

In 2019, Ignite Sports Trust, then based out of Petone library, asked the Hutt City Council and the community to help them buy the old Lower Hutt City Association Football club rooms at Bell Park.

The community, companies and tradespeople contributed $1,050,000 through donated funds, goods, services, and expertise.

"We have the support of the Hutt City Council, who backed the dream and invested more than $350,000 in the refurbishment.

"Hutt City Council is proud to have been able to contribute to the redevelopment and has funded the courts and hard surfaces," said Lower Hutt Mayor, Campbell Barry.

"This is another good example of council partnering with our community to achieve great outcomes, in this case for our young people in the Hutt and wider region.

"It’s also fantastic that the court and facilities will be accessible to the local community when not in use by Ignite Sport. Not only are we supporting an outstanding community organisation, we’re also increasing general amenity for residents," Mayor Barry says.

The new Ignite Sport Centre celebrates the centre’s opening this weekend, 22 - 23 April at Bell Park, 48a Bell Road, Waiwhetu, Lower Hutt. From 10am.

© Scoop Media

