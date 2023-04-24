Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Reports Of Flare Sightings Off The East Coast

Monday, 24 April 2023, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre is asking for assistance following reports of multiple flares sightings off the East Coast of the North Island.

At about 3:00 am on 24 April, RCCNZ received reports of the flares. The sightings came from someone based at the East Coast village of Tatapouri, north of Gisborne.

As a result local Coastguard and a helicopter were tasked to check the area where the alleged flares were sighted.

The Rescue Coordination Centre says nothing was found after an initial search.

Senior Search and Rescue Officer Julian Tovey says it is important to work out whether the reports of flares were a call for help, or if it is something else.

"We are treating this as a live search until we have information to the contrary.

"If this is a false alarm we would like to close this incident and return the resources," he says.

There have not been any reports of missing or overdue vessels in the area.

The Rescue Coordination Centre says if anyone has relevant information, including vessels out in the area that haven’t returned or ones that haven’t been contacted in the last 12 hours, they should contact Police on 105 quoting event number P054411192.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Citizenship Changes


In all likelihood, Anthony Albanese and Chris Hipkins have quite different readings of the pathway to citizenship that has just been opened up for Kiwis who have lived in Australia for the past four years, or more. To New Zealanders, a historical wrong is being put right. For the Australians, their eye is on what future concessions they can now ask of us – especially on Defence spending and support for AUKUS - in return for this display of “generosity.”.. More>>


 
 

ACT: Meng Foon’s True Colours Revealed – Labour Red
“ACT has said right from the start that Meng Foon isn’t fit for his role because he is unable to remain politically neutral, today’s revelations bring new weight... More>>

IPCA: Release Findings Of Review Of The Policing At Parliament Protest And Occupation
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has today released its review of the policing of the protest and occupation at Parliament in February and March 2022. Overall, the Authority found that Police served the public of New Zealand well in dealing with this difficult and complex set of events... More>>

ALSO:


Government: NZ Signals Interest In Hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>

Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>


National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 