Hospital Campaign To Build On Positive Momentum

Friday, 28 April 2023, 6:23 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (Friday, 28 April 2023) – Gaining further positive results for the new Dunedin Hospital is now the focus of the Dunedin City Council’s ‘They Save We Pay’ campaign.

“The collective strength of the South has been shown once again and I thank everyone for the support the campaign has seen. The Government is hearing you, and we will continue advocating constructively on your behalf,” Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich says.

The Mayor says Councillors have been receiving feedback from health professionals to help set the campaign’s next steps following the Minister of Health’s funding announcement of April 14.

Members of Te Whatu Ora’s Dunedin Hospital Project Team met with Council this week to discuss unresolved issues. A clear pathway was laid out and regular meetings will be scheduled to keep the community wishes on track.

Council will be closely monitoring the reviews and proposals for Pathology and Mental Health Services for Older People. The Mortuary and Pharmacy also need some scrutiny. The Minister’s commitment to no further design changes is significant reassurance that the project will now proceed to completion.

“The reinstatement of a third MRI scanner increases our diagnostic capacity which will allow a corresponding improvement in patient flow.

“Full fit-out of 1,000 square metres of clinician collaborative work space is required by staff in order to do their jobs efficiently, and everyone is thankful to have that now included.

“It is an important step forward to have the PET scanner warm shelled so that the facility for it is fully prepared for the arrival of a machine when the time is most beneficial. This will prevent the space simply becoming a storeroom.

“These have been good wins so far and I’m optimistic our ongoing efforts will see more positive outcomes”, Mayor Radich says.

