Appeal For Witnesses Following Crash, Gisborne
Friday, 28 April 2023, 8:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating a crash on State Highway 35, Wainui
on Thursday are appealing for witnesses to come
forward.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at around
9.40am.
One person received serious injuries and one
person received minor injuries.
Officers investigating
the crash are asking to hear from anyone who might have seen
a dark silver Holden motor vehicle travelling north on
SH35.
Additionally, we want to hear from anyone who
might have video footage, including dashcam footage, from
any vehicles travelling in the area at the time of the crash
that may have captured the incident.
Anyone with
information that can assist the investigation is asked to
contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number
230428/6716.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
