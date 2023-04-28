Appeal For Witnesses Following Crash, Gisborne

Police investigating a crash on State Highway 35, Wainui on Thursday are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at around 9.40am.

One person received serious injuries and one person received minor injuries.

Officers investigating the crash are asking to hear from anyone who might have seen a dark silver Holden motor vehicle travelling north on SH35.

Additionally, we want to hear from anyone who might have video footage, including dashcam footage, from any vehicles travelling in the area at the time of the crash that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number 230428/6716.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

