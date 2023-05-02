Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Major Milestone: Council’s Cyclone Recovery Plan Submitted

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has submitted its Environmental Resilience Plan to the Regional Recovery Agency.

Council Recovery Manager, Louise McPhail, says “This document is our first edition of a comprehensive plan about how we, as a Regional Council, will work with the community to restore the environment following Cyclone Gabrielle. It will set a direction for the Council’s recovery, pulling on all our levers across policy, science, compliance, land management, biosecurity and biodiversity.”

As part of the official Cyclone Gabrielle recovery, councils and partner agencies throughout Hawke’s Bay were asked to produce locality plans to outline their immediate needs and priorities for the next six months. The plans will give the Hawke’s Bay Regional Recovery Agency information to prepare a Regional Recovery Plan to present to central government in beginning of June.

“There will be an initial round of engagement from June to August to get input into the second edition of the plan which is due in September,” says Ms. McPhail.

Cr Sophie Siers, Chair of the Council’s Recovery Committee says “Only through the collaboration of our whole community will we achieve a resilient recovery. This initial plan sets out how we will work with our community and treaty partners to develop our vision for the long-term recovery of our region.”

Cr. Siers says “We are already seeing that policy and practice that has served us well in the past may no longer be fit for purpose. We will have to integrate any new directions into our future work as quickly as possible. Everyone wants a thriving community existing sustainably and in harmony with its environment, and with hard work from everybody, now is our best chance to obtain it.”

A copy of the plan can be downloaded here. The Council will be regularly updating residents and landowners over the coming months about how they can participate in the consultation processes via email, on our website and by Facebook.

The Council will also be holding a Facebook Live tomorrow night (3 May, 7pm) with Ms. McPhail and Cr. Siers to answer any questions the public might have on the process. People can join the Facebook Live at https://fb.me/e/3rHQ8Zs1K.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of “Greedflation”


Even though inflation has peaked – it fell to 6.7% last week – we are still being told to expect high interest rates to persist well into 2024, or beyond. This is despite the lack of evidence that household spending and wage growth justify the Reserve Bank’s determination to keep on clobbering low and middle income households with high interest rates as the best (and so far, only) remedy for the cost of living crisis. This hammering away at household spending – and at employment – assumes that the main cost-of-living drivers are all lined up on the demand side of the economy... More>>


 
 

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record
The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. “The recent release of benefit statistics... More>>

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:



SAFE For Animals: New Zealand Makes History By Becoming The First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea
Live export by sea will be finally banned this weekend, on 30 April 2023. The milestone will be marked with celebratory events across the country... More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 