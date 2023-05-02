DCC To Invest In Upgrade Of City Archive Facility

The Dunedin City Council is confident a redevelopment of the city’s existing archive storage area will ensure the safety of the city’s precious collection.

DCC Group Manager Property Services Anna Nilsen says, “We recognise the importance of this taonga, which is why we’re committed to investing in our existing facility to make sure it is fit for purpose into the future.”

After concerns were raised about the DCC’s existing storage area – located in the basement of the Civic Centre – the DCC investigated a redevelopment of the Dunedin City Library’s second floor basement level as an alternative to accommodate the collection.

Ms Nilsen says the initial investigation showed the option was not feasible as structural strengthening of the upper library basement would have been needed to accommodate the heavy archival shelving.

“Instead, we have taken another look at our current facility, and we’re confident a redevelopment there will work.

“The Civic Centre basement is already on a ground-bearing slab, meaning it can cope with higher loads and we will no longer be using the surveyor’s room because we agree stormwater pipes in its ceiling are a risk to our collection.

“The rest of the facility will be redeveloped to the standard required by Archives New Zealand.”

The project is already in the planning stage and more details, including the cost and timeframe for the upgrade, will be confirmed in due course.

