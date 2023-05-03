Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

King’s Coronation Role A Privilege For Auckland Sailor

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 8:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

The pageantry of a Coronation will be uncharted waters for Royal New Zealand Navy Able Weapon Technician James Strachan.

The Auckland-born Weapons Systems Maintainer will be part of the 21-strong New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) contingent taking part in the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III in central London on Saturday (UK time).

In one of the biggest events of the year, around 400 military personnel from up to 35 Commonwealth countries will march alongside 6000 British personnel. The NZDF representatives will be marching between their counterparts from Malta and Pakistan.

The route is expected to be lined with tens of thousands of royal supporters eager to witness a moment in history.

Able Weapon Technician Strachan is not the first member of his family to have close dealings with the monarchy.

“My step-dad’s company did all of the travel and security for the Royal Family. As such, he met a few of the Royals.”

He said he was incredibly grateful to have his own chance to be near them.

“It’s a privilege to take part in an event of this magnitude and importance. It is something that I will remember for life.”

His involvement in the Coronation is Able Weapon Technician Strachan’s second memorable deployment already this year. The sailor was sent to Hawke’s Bay as part of the NZDF’s response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

“I was able to help save an adrift yachtsman during the cyclone. Being able to go out and help our community has been a highlight of my career. It makes me really proud.”

Coronation - James Strachan

