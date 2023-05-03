Rimu Tree To Mark Coronation Of King Charles III

A Rimu tree will be planted at Dunedin Botanic Garden this weekend to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich, mana whenua representatives and other dignitaries will gather on Saturday (6 May 2023) for the planting of the Rimu sapling in the lower garden, near the Gardens Corner.

David Ellison, from Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki, will place the sapling, before other dignitaries are invited forward to place soil on it.

Mr Radich says the Rimu was selected in consultation with mana whenua as the most ecologically appropriate native species for the site.

“Rimu can grow to 35m or more in height, and live for hundreds of years, so this will be a striking – and suitably native – reminder of this significant moment for many generations to come.”

The planting ceremony, which is open to the public and media, will begin at 11am. It is one of many coronation events being held around New Zealand.

City and regional councillors, community board members and local MPs will also attend.

King Charles III coronation tree

