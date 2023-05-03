Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rimu Tree To Mark Coronation Of King Charles III

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 8:39 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

A Rimu tree will be planted at Dunedin Botanic Garden this weekend to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich, mana whenua representatives and other dignitaries will gather on Saturday (6 May 2023) for the planting of the Rimu sapling in the lower garden, near the Gardens Corner.

David Ellison, from Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki, will place the sapling, before other dignitaries are invited forward to place soil on it.

Mr Radich says the Rimu was selected in consultation with mana whenua as the most ecologically appropriate native species for the site.

“Rimu can grow to 35m or more in height, and live for hundreds of years, so this will be a striking – and suitably native – reminder of this significant moment for many generations to come.”

The planting ceremony, which is open to the public and media, will begin at 11am. It is one of many coronation events being held around New Zealand.

City and regional councillors, community board members and local MPs will also attend.

King Charles III coronation tree

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hollywood Writers’ Strike


Capitalism has a habit of throwing up business models that disrupt business as usual, but that are not sustainable. Uber for instance, couldn’t provide a cut price taxi service forever, at the expense of its drivers. Sooner or later, they were bound to revolt. Spotify is another case in point. Since 2018, the business media has had doubts about the viability of Spotify’s business model... More>>


 
 


Government: $56 Million For Projects Supporting Waterway Restoration And Protection

More than $56 million of funding over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be fully rolled out across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland

Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period. More>>


SAFE For Animals: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April 2023, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy

The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement that the transport support package will end in June. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 