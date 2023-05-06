Arrest Made In Relation To Anzac Day Burglaries, Whakatane

Police have arrested a young person in relation to two burglaries in Whakatane on Anzac Day.

About 3.45am on 25 April, Police received a report that a vehicle had been used to enter a dairy on Appenzell Drive, and items were taken.

Then about 4.55am, Police were called to Bridge Street, Edgecumbe, following a report of a burglary at a service station, where a window had been smashed and entry gained.

Earlier today, detectives executed a search warrant at a Kawerau address, and items relating to the burglaries were recovered.

A young person was taken into custody and will appear before the youth court in due course, on charges including burglary and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Police are pleased to have put someone before the courts in relation to these incidents, and hopes the arrest provides reassurance.

As the matter is now before the courts Police cannot comment further.

© Scoop Media

