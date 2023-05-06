Arrest Made In Relation To Anzac Day Burglaries, Whakatane
Saturday, 6 May 2023, 11:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested a young person in relation to two
burglaries in Whakatane on Anzac Day.
About 3.45am on
25 April, Police received a report that a vehicle had been
used to enter a dairy on Appenzell Drive, and items were
taken.
Then about 4.55am, Police were called to Bridge
Street, Edgecumbe, following a report of a burglary at a
service station, where a window had been smashed and entry
gained.
Earlier today, detectives executed a search
warrant at a Kawerau address, and items relating to the
burglaries were recovered.
A young person was taken
into custody and will appear before the youth court in due
course, on charges including burglary and unlawful taking of
a motor vehicle.
Police are pleased to have put
someone before the courts in relation to these incidents,
and hopes the arrest provides reassurance.
As the
matter is now before the courts Police cannot comment
further.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Finally, the imperial sound of one hand clapping.
Saturday night NZ time, Charles III will be officially sworn in as King and as our head of state.
Commonwealth leaders will pledge their allegiance, even those hailing from countries that would much rather be rid of the whole silly, expensive business.
Yet still the monarchy endures, mainly because the alternative - a recycled politician in the top job - seems almost as bad, and without the horse drawn coaches and the regal bling.
Is Camilla the closest thing we have to Shiv? There’s certainly a weird Succession
dynamic to her relationship with Charles. More>>