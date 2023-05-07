Nelson Police Appeal For Information Following Burglary

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Jonathon Hauschild.

Police are appealing to the public for any information in relation to a burglary in Nelson this morning.

About 6.50am, Police were called to a commercial premises on Ellis Street, Brightwater after a vehicle was used to gain entry.

An unknown number of people entered the premises and stole goods before fleeing the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible.

Police will be conducting a scene examination today and a scene guard has been put in place.

Anyone with information that can assist Police is urged to contact 105, referencing event number P054559941.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

