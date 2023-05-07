Nelson Police Appeal For Information Following Burglary
Sunday, 7 May 2023, 6:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Sergeant Jonathon
Hauschild.
Police are appealing to the public for
any information in relation to a burglary in Nelson this
morning.
About 6.50am, Police were called to a
commercial premises on Ellis Street, Brightwater after a
vehicle was used to gain entry.
An unknown number of
people entered the premises and stole goods before fleeing
the scene.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate those
responsible.
Police will be conducting a scene
examination today and a scene guard has been put in
place.
Anyone with information that can assist Police
is urged to contact 105, referencing event number
P054559941.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
