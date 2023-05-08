Orchard Waste Burning Can Get Underway



At this time of the year orchardists are permitted to burn certain vegetation outdoors during May, June, July, and August. This can only occur in airsheds if there are no other practical or reasonable onsite disposal methods. Burning is permitted for:

Orchard or vineyard redevelopment - Where production trees are removed and being replanted. Allowing orchards to go back to pasture or crop planting is not redevelopment.

Disposal of diseased plant material.

Normally the burning of prunings is not permitted.

However, in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, prunings CAN be burnt in an effort to save trees and on affected land that is being cleared, including in airsheds. Where clearing vegetation from affected land is NOT considered orchard redevelopment we are relaxing our rules and burning CAN occur.

NOTE: Strict conditions still apply for this activity:

Fires must be lit in a way to reduce smoke and hazards, AND

None of the prohibited items listed here are being burnt, AND

They are complying with city or district council bylaws, and Fire Emergency NZ’s requirements.

Burning on horticultural production land is NOT permitted if:

The wind is likely to cause smoke to drift towards the Napier or Hastings airsheds, block visibility on nearby roads, cause a smoke nuisance to neighbours, OR

Under calm conditions where the wind speed at 1m above ground is less than 3 meters per second.

