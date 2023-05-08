Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Chief Executive For Electricity Networks Aotearoa

Monday, 8 May 2023, 10:33 pm
Press Release: Electricity Networks Aotearoa

Tracey Kai

The Board of Electricity Networks Aotearoa (ENA) is delighted to announce that Tracey Kai has been appointed chief executive.

Tracey is currently GM, operations at Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, prior to which she was the GM, communications at New Zealand Rugby.

She has a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration and Master of Business Administration, and sits on the Boards of Construction Health and Safety NZ, Wellington Rugby Football Union and Hurricanes Super Rugby. Kai has experience in banking, local government and the energy sector, including nearly five years at Meridian Energy.

ENA chair Nigel Barbour said that the role drew great interest, but Tracey was the outstanding candidate.

“Her impressive skill set will make her a fantastic fit with ENA, which represents all 27 lines companies delivering electricity to every region across New Zealand,” Barbour said.

“Tracey’s leadership and experience in the infrastructure and energy sectors will be an advantage in supporting our members as they enter a significant period of change due to the electrification of New Zealand’s energy system.”

Kai said she was looking forward to joining ENA, an industry association that is respected as a credible and important voice for the electricity networks sector.

“I’m thrilled to have been selected for such an important role and look forward to working with ENA members, the Board, my team members, and many stakeholders as the Association focuses on its three core areas – climate, customer and collaboration.”

Kai will begin her new role on 10 July.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


