Arrest Made Following Alleged Robbery In Eastgate Mall, Christchurch

Police have taken one person into custody following a smash and grab incident inside Christchurch’s Eastgate Mall at around 9:45am this morning.

The alleged offender attempted to break an external window of a store with an object, but was unsuccessful. Members of the public observed the suspect’s movements while calling the police.

Police units arrived at the scene shortly, and the suspect was quickly located and apprehended by our staff. Police enquiries are ongoing with charges being considered.

