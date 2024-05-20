Pukekohe Community Aids In Triple Arrest

A quick-thinking member of the public has assisted Police in locating and arresting three youths following a burglary in Pukekohe this morning.

At about 5.09am, Police were notified of a burglary at a vape store on West St.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter says a member of the public who witnessed the burglary called Police immediately stating they had seen three people running from the store and getting into a vehicle.

“The informant followed the vehicle to Beatty Street and maintained observations until Police staff arrived.

“Delta, the Police dog unit, has then tracked the alleged offenders from the vehicle to an address nearby where three people were taken into custody without issue,” he says.

“This is another example of Police responding and apprehending those responsible for these crimes in our community.

“And while we are always grateful for the community’s assistance, we also continue to encourage people to report all crimes of this nature to Police rather than taking matters into your own hands as this can put yourself at risk.”

Inspector Hunter says anyone who notices suspicious behaviour should call 111 immediately.

“Information can also be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 after the fact.

“The sooner we are made aware, the sooner we can act.”

Three 15-year-olds have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

