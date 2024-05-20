Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heavy Rain Watches And Warnings Paint The North Island

Monday, 20 May 2024, 1:36 pm
Forecast: MetService

MetService has issued a swathe of Heavy Rain Watches and Warnings for northern and eastern parts of Te Ika-a-Māui/North Island, with the rain expected to continue in the east for most of the working week.

MetService Meteorologist Dom Barry says, “A complex low pressure system – a ‘Tasman Sea Special’ – is currently approaching Aotearoa/New Zealand, with an extended band of rain already affecting parts of Northland.”

Rain is forecast to continue southwards as the low pressure system approaches, bringing the possibility of heavy rain to many northern and eastern parts of Te Ika-a-Māui/North Island throughout Tuesday. Heavy rain Watches and Warnings have been issued by MetService as a result.

An Orange Heavy Rain Warning has been issued for Hawke’s Bay where 120 to 160 mm of rain can be expected to fall through to Wednesday evening, with the biggest accumulation likely south of the Napier-Taupō Road (SH5). Peak hourly rain rates of 15 to 25 mm/h are likely. Heavy Rain Watches have been issued for Northland, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and Wairarapa and the Tararua Districts. Some of these may be extended in the future.

Strong easterly winds will be felt across Northland and Tāmaki Makaurau while this system passes today (Monday). There is also a risk of thunderstorms for the likes of Northland today and tomorrow, then Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Tairāwhiti tomorrow only.

Barry continues, “As the low moves southeastwards across the Motu, we can expect areas such as Marlborough and Northern Canterbury to encounter some wet weather from Tuesday, with the rain mainly remaining in the eastern Te Ika-a-Māui/North Island.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“As always, please stay up to date with the latest forecasts, Watches and Warnings on the MetService website at bit.ly/AllWarnings or on the app,” says Barry.

Meanwhile, in Te Waipounamu/South Island, west of the main divide is becoming fine tomorrow and is the place to be - now’s the time to soak up some sunshine! In the east, it’s the opposite with low cloud and drizzle to most places.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 