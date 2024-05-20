Heavy Rain Watches And Warnings Paint The North Island

MetService has issued a swathe of Heavy Rain Watches and Warnings for northern and eastern parts of Te Ika-a-Māui/North Island, with the rain expected to continue in the east for most of the working week.

MetService Meteorologist Dom Barry says, “A complex low pressure system – a ‘Tasman Sea Special’ – is currently approaching Aotearoa/New Zealand, with an extended band of rain already affecting parts of Northland.”

Rain is forecast to continue southwards as the low pressure system approaches, bringing the possibility of heavy rain to many northern and eastern parts of Te Ika-a-Māui/North Island throughout Tuesday. Heavy rain Watches and Warnings have been issued by MetService as a result.

An Orange Heavy Rain Warning has been issued for Hawke’s Bay where 120 to 160 mm of rain can be expected to fall through to Wednesday evening, with the biggest accumulation likely south of the Napier-Taupō Road (SH5). Peak hourly rain rates of 15 to 25 mm/h are likely. Heavy Rain Watches have been issued for Northland, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and Wairarapa and the Tararua Districts. Some of these may be extended in the future.

Strong easterly winds will be felt across Northland and Tāmaki Makaurau while this system passes today (Monday). There is also a risk of thunderstorms for the likes of Northland today and tomorrow, then Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Tairāwhiti tomorrow only.

Barry continues, “As the low moves southeastwards across the Motu, we can expect areas such as Marlborough and Northern Canterbury to encounter some wet weather from Tuesday, with the rain mainly remaining in the eastern Te Ika-a-Māui/North Island.”

“As always, please stay up to date with the latest forecasts, Watches and Warnings on the MetService website at bit.ly/AllWarnings or on the app,” says Barry.

Meanwhile, in Te Waipounamu/South Island, west of the main divide is becoming fine tomorrow and is the place to be - now’s the time to soak up some sunshine! In the east, it’s the opposite with low cloud and drizzle to most places.

