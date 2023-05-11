Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nominations Are Open For Volunteer Wellington’s Mahi Aroha Awards 2023

Thursday, 11 May 2023, 11:09 am
Press Release: Volunteer Wellington

Volunteer Wellington is delighted to announce that the nominations for the Mahi Aroha Awards 2023 are open!

The Mahi Aroha Awards are a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the contribution and achievements of outstanding volunteers in our community.

The awards are open to any community organisation or business in the Wellington region. This is a special way to say “thank you” to the volunteers that do so much mahi in many outstanding organisations.

The categories are:

· Volunteer of the Year Award – do you have a superstar volunteer you’d like to nominate?

· Team Governance Award – nominate your amazing Board!

· Employee Volunteering Community Award – do you have a business or government agency making a difference to your community organisation?

 

Nominations close on the 19thMay 2023.

"We encourage everyone in Wellington to take this opportunity to recognize the inspiring work of their peers and colleagues by nominating them for the Mahi Aroha Awards 2023” Julie Thomson, Regional Manager Volunteer Wellington. 

For more information and online nomination forms see www.volunteerwellington.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Volunteer Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining is a substantive issue. It pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co leader Debbie Ngarewa -Packer says:
The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor, extracting the mineral... More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

Government: Local State Of Emergency Declared For Auckland

The Government will step up support for those affected by flooding in Auckland following yesterday's declaration of a local state of emergency. “NEMA’s National Coordination Centre has been activated and the Government stands ready to provide any support that is needed." More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 