Nominations Are Open For Volunteer Wellington’s Mahi Aroha Awards 2023

Volunteer Wellington is delighted to announce that the nominations for the Mahi Aroha Awards 2023 are open!

The Mahi Aroha Awards are a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the contribution and achievements of outstanding volunteers in our community.

The awards are open to any community organisation or business in the Wellington region. This is a special way to say “thank you” to the volunteers that do so much mahi in many outstanding organisations.

The categories are:

· Volunteer of the Year Award – do you have a superstar volunteer you’d like to nominate?

· Team Governance Award – nominate your amazing Board!

· Employee Volunteering Community Award – do you have a business or government agency making a difference to your community organisation?

Nominations close on the 19thMay 2023.

"We encourage everyone in Wellington to take this opportunity to recognize the inspiring work of their peers and colleagues by nominating them for the Mahi Aroha Awards 2023” Julie Thomson, Regional Manager Volunteer Wellington.

For more information and online nomination forms see www.volunteerwellington.nz

© Scoop Media

