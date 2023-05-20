Serious Crash, Kawakawa - Northland

Emergency services are currently attending a serious two-vehicle crash on

Paihia Road (SH11), Kawakawa, near the bottom of Lemans Hill.

Police were called about 4.40pm.

One person is currently reported to be in critical condition.

The road is closed, with diversions in place.

Please avoid the area if possible.

