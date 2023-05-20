Serious Crash, Kawakawa - Northland
Saturday, 20 May 2023, 5:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently attending a serious
two-vehicle crash on
Paihia Road (SH11), Kawakawa, near
the bottom of Lemans Hill.
Police were called about
4.40pm.
One person is currently reported to be in
critical condition.
The road is closed, with
diversions in place.
Please avoid the area if
possible.
