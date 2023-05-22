Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Brief Ridge Brings Some Sunshine

Monday, 22 May 2023, 1:27 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Monday 22 - Thursday 25 May
 

After what has been a run of unsettled weather for many parts of the country, MetService is forecasting further active weather before a brief ridge of high pressure brings settled weather later this week.

This past weekend was another busy one weather-wise as an intense low pressure system crossed the country and resulted in Whanganui recording its second wettest May day on record on Saturday with 52.4 mm of rain (rainfall records go back to 1970).

The start of this week continues to bring unsettled wet weather, as another low pressure system crosses the North Island late Monday into Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane discusses, “Many parts of the North Island can expect rain or showers, very likely with accompanying thunderstorms, between today and tomorrow.”

The Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Tairāwhiti-Gisborne and the Wairoa District of Hawke’s Bay have Severe Weather Watches for Heavy Rain in place. Although rainfall amounts may not reach warning criteria over widespread areas, sodden grounds mean that even lower accumulations could bring the risk of impacts such as surface flooding.

While the eastern North Island holds on to some showers into Wednesday, the rest of the Island comes under the influence of a high pressure system.
“This high pressure brings a temporary clearance in weather that people in the North Island have been waiting for over a couple of weeks now. It probably won’t last long enough to fully dry the washing, but it will be a welcome break from what has been a very wet month so far,” Makgabutlane says.

That clearer weather continues for the rest of the working week, however by Friday night the upper North Island could be visited by the odd shower once again.

Meanwhile, the lower and western South Island will experience several fronts that bring rain and showers this week, which could be heavy towards the end of the week, while the rest of Te Waipounamu has brighter weather in store from mid-week.

Looking ahead, MetService meteorologists are keeping an eye on another low pressure system over the north Tasman Sea that may drift southwards later this weekend. There is still some uncertainty around this system, so it’s a good idea for people to keep an eye on their local forecasts.

