Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

FMA Files Criminal Charges Against Yuen Pok (Paul) Loo

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 9:43 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko - has filed criminal charges against Yuen Pok (Paul) Loo following offences under financial markets legislation.

Mr Loo has been charged with:

  • forgery under section 256(1) of the Crimes Act;
  • using a forged document under section 257(1) of the Crimes Act;
  • providing financial services when he was not registered under section 11(2) of the Financial Service Providers (Registration and Dispute Resolution) Act (FSP Act); and
  • failing to comply with the FMA’s orders under section 479(2) of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act).

The leading charges under the Crimes Act carry a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment. The charge under the FSP Act carries a maximum penalty of 12 months' imprisonment or a fine not exceeding $100,000 or both. The charge under the FMC Act carries a maximum penalty of a fine not exceeding $300,000. The charges were filed in the Manukau District Court.

The charges relate to allegations that Mr Loo forged a letter purporting to be from the FMA granting his company Wisdom House Investment Partners Limited (Wisdom House) a full financial advice provider (FAP) licence and sent it to his clients. The charges also relate to Mr Loo providing financial advice without a registration when he was required to be registered under the FSP Act and Mr Loo’s breach of the FMA’s stop orders by continuing to contact his clients and provide financial advice.

In August 2022, the FMA issued a permanent stop order against Mr Loo and Wisdom House, for which he is the sole director and shareholder, after finding that Mr Loo had falsely claimed to be a financial adviser in an email to clients and attaching the forged FAP licence to the email.

Following the issuing of the permanent stop order, the FMA opened a criminal investigation into Mr Loo, resulting in the filing of these criminal charges.

Mr Loo’s first court appearance was on 22 May 2023. He was remanded without plea until 13 June 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 


National: Hipkins Needs A Commitment On India FTA Today

With Canada and India announcing they are about to conclude a trade agreement, Chris Hipkins must secure a commitment to restart negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement from Indian Prime Minister Modi... More>>


National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



Government: NZ’s Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Unveiled

The Government is partnering with New Zealand Steel to deliver New Zealand’s largest emissions reduction project to date, with half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel to be replaced with electricity to recycle scrap steel... More>>

The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>


Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Pressures Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 