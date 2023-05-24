Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Entries Open For Whakamānawa Ā Taiao - Environmental Awards

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 11:23 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Applications are open for the fifth annual Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards which recognise individuals, groups and organisations who are helping to protect and improve Northland’s environment.

Council Chair Tui Shortland says the awards recognise the people and organisations making a difference for Northland’s environment. Their commitment and incredible contributions are helping our environment thrive.

"Our region has been through a lot over the past few months, and our community continues to show how strong and resilient it is by persevering with mahi and projects across Te Taitokerau despite these challenges." "The work they are doing is so important and we believe in recognising, celebrating, and sharing that."

Chair Shortland says entering the Environmental Awards helps tell the story of the environmental mahi happening in Northland and shows that collectively we are making a difference.

The awards have nine categories:

  • Environmental action in the community
  • Environmental action to protect native life (Previously 'Environmental action in pest management')
  • Environmental action in education
  • Environmental action in water quality improvement
  • Environmental action in industry
  • Environmental leadership
  • Youth environmental leader
  • Environmental action to address climate change
  • Kaitiakitanga

People can nominate themselves or others in up to two of the categories. Entries close Sunday 18 June.

Category winners will receive a prize package containing $1000 cash, a handcrafted trophy designed by local artist, and a professional project promotional video and photography package.

An organisation that was recognised at last year’s awards was Te Kotahitanga e Mahi Kaha Trust, which won the ‘Environmental action in water quality improvement award’ and received the highest recognition of the night - the ‘Te Tohu Matua - Supreme Award’ which all category winners are eligible for.

The trust’s programme, Project Ngā Wai Ora o Ngāpuhi, is a community-based approach that provides pathways for predominately Māori youth to gain qualifications and a sense of connection to te taiao (the environment).

This year will also see the return of the Kiwi Coast Award for Outstanding Group or Project. The award recognises high achieving Northland groups and projects that have proven their commitment to restoring the health of their local native forests and wildlife, including kiwi.

The winner of the Kiwi Coast award will take home a $500 cash prize and trophy crafted by a Northland designer.

More information about the awards is available from awards.nrc.govt.nz

