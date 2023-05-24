Local Wine On Global Stage - Great News For Hawke's Bay



The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is proud that the region has been named as one of the 12 Great Wine Capitals of the World.

Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says it’s a testament to the exceptional wine industry and the dedication of its wine makers, who are a significant contributor to the region’s economy and a key tourism card.

“Congratulations to the wine industry and all involved who have made this happen. This recognition is a much-needed boost to help the wine and tourisms industries and the wider region recover from the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“A special feature of our region is also our 200km of cycle trails which connect to over 20 cellar doors around the region. Visitors can come to our region, hop on a bike, and have a great day riding the trails and visiting wineries.”

The Regional Council manages these trails, and we are proud to be able to be part of creating a memorable experience for visitors to the region, said Ms Ormsby.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism Chief Executive Hamish Saxton says the significance of being named a Great Wine Capital of the World is a remarkable milestone for the region.

“Cyclone Gabrielle may have dealt us a blow, but this recognition shows that Hawke’s Bay is still the top-quality wine destination it always was. The Great Wine Capitals Global Network is already providing fantastic support and information to those wineries impacted by the cyclone. Most of our wineries and cellar doors are now back open and keen to welcome manuhiri.”

