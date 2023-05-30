Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Indicative Land Categorisations A Significant Step In Building Back Safer, Stronger And Smarter

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 5:30 pm
Press Release: Shanahan Group Limited

Indicative land categorisations across Te-Matau-a-Māui Hawke’s Bay will be a significant step forward for enabling the region to build back safer, stronger, and smarter, say Hawke’s Bay’s leaders.

Hastings Mayor, Sandra Hazlehurst, says Councils will be providing the initial information to impacted residents this week.

“A comprehensive community conversation will start mid-June once we have more information on how we can keep our community safe during extreme weather events.

“As part of the recovery process, we made it clear we are committed to communicating directly with our most impacted communities first.

“The reality is that Categories 2 and 3 cover a wide spectrum of scenarios and circumstances, so more work is being finalised. People will receive an update, via email, from mid-morning on Thursday, 1 June.”

Alex Walker, Mayor for Central Hawke’s Bay, said informing property owners of the outcome of this first phase of the risk assessment process would likely be a positive step forward for many.

“Right from the outset, as a region we have recognised the critical need to provide as much certainty as possible, to as many communities as possible, as quickly as possible.

“We look forward to having the assessments on Category 1 areas completed, as scheduled, by 31 May, and to subsequently communicating directly with impacted property owners by email in the first instance to let them know the outcome of this process, enabling them to get on with their recovery and move forward with their lives.”

While this week’s announcement will be welcome news for some, understanding what recovery options may exist for Category 2 and Category 3 areas remains a priority for the region, says Napier Mayor, Kirsten Wise.

“For our most impacted communities, there is an urgent need to understand what happens next and what the recovery options are.

“For those in higher risk areas, these indicative land categorisations are just the start of the process. There is still a significant amount of information and investigation required to fully understand all options for the future, and we know this important mahi needs to continue at pace.

“While we understand policy decisions for higher risk areas are still being worked through, our desire is that any decisions about, or changes to, future land use involves a voluntary process, and we’ll continue to advocate for this for the people of Hawke’s Bay.”

Wairoa Mayor, Craig Little, says impacted communities will continue to play an important role in determining what happens next.

“Once these indicative land categorisations are confirmed, Councils across Hawke’s Bay can move forward with the next part of the process. This involves engagement directly with our most impacted communities, which is due to commence across the region by mid-June.

“We remain committed to ensuring that decisions that impact a community are made with that community’s involvement and input, and we look forward to working together with our communities and with our Māori, Iwi and Hapū partners as we transition from immediate response toward meaningful, long-term recovery.”

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says the risk assessment process has involved looking at data from a range of sources, including the Regional Council, Ministry for the Environment and insurance company claims data.

“These are hugely complex decisions, and we are committed to sharing what we know, when we know it.

“We remaindeeplyconcernedabout the health and wellbeing of the people of Hawke’s Bay, and we know many of our most impacted communities are doing it tough as they deal with how life has changed following Cyclone Gabrielle.

“While we do not yet have all the answers, together, Councils in partnership with the Regional Recovery Agency, will continue to do everything we can to keep people informed as we continue our transition toward meaningful, long-term recovery.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Shanahan Group Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. The use of te reo on public signage? Recently National Party leader Christopher Luxon came out against the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments. Dutifully National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has since opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.”
Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, another senior National MP (Chris Bishop) emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage... More>>



 
 

Government: Supporting A Strong Future For Screen Sector

The Government is making it easier for the screen sector to access support in order to attract more domestic and international film productions to help grow the economy. More>>


Labour Congress 2023: Chris Hipkins Speech

126 days ago I had the tremendous honour of becoming the Leader of the Labour Party and three days after that the enormous privilege of being sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>


Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 