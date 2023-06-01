Sixty-two new cops for the front line

This morning 62 new officers celebrated their success with whānau and friends at the 366 Police wing graduation at the Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua.

Attending the ceremony was Commissioner Andrew Coster; Prime Minister, Right Honourable Chris Hipkins; Minister of Police, Honourable Ginny Andersen and the wing patron, Keriana Brooking (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Pahauwera).

The multicultural wing consists of officers who were born in the Netherlands, Vietnam, Argentina and even Hungary with many of them bilingual. Some of the new constables are sporting elite in the fields of hockey, football, rowing and polocrosse. Many have been volunteers and a significant number have tertiary educations.

The Commissioner’s Leadership Award winner is Constable Christopher Harrison. Christopher applied for police immediately after leaving high school but was encouraged to get some life experience first and he’s glad he did. Fifteen years later, including several years working in protective security for a bank, he couldn’t be more thankful for that advice.

“I’ve had a passion for helping and protecting others since I was young and I am grateful to fulfil that dream now.”

Constable Harrison is posted to Auckland City District.

The Prime Minister’s Award for Top of Wing after the collation of all course assessments goes to Constable Edward White. Edward has a Bachelor of Science in the field of Biomedical and he credits his work experience at a hospital, a security firm, as a lifeguard and a volunteer for a charitable trust for his success today.

“I knew I always wanted to become a police officer from a very young age. I want to show my true passion for helping people, as I believe my skills are suited to this.”

Constable White is posted to Wellington District.

Another constable who studied science is Constable Madeleine Bartle whose undergraduate degree major was Anatomy under Biomedical Sciences. She’s the winner of the award for ‘Physical training and defensive tactics skills’ and like Constable White will be starting her career in Wellington.

It makes sense that Constable Timothy Ten Hove, the winner of the award for ‘Driving skills and safe road policing practices’, used to work in the car industry before applying for Police. Driving’s not his only interest however, he’s also keen on football, martial arts and outdoor fitness.

Constable Ten Hove will start his career in Canterbury District.

The winner of the award for ‘Firearms skills and safe practices’ is former New Zealand Defence Force Physical Training Instructor Constable Marc Thomas. Constable Thomas has a Diploma in Sport and Recreation and a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Management.

Constable Thomas will start work in the Bay of Plenty District.

Awards:

Prime Minister’s Award recognising top student – Constable Edward White,

Wellington District.

Patron’s Award for second in wing, recognising second top student Constable

Arlen Dempsey, Canterbury District.

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership – Constable Christopher Harrison,

Auckland City District.

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award – Constable Madeleine Bartle,

Wellington District. Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award – Constable Timothy Ten Hove, Canterbury District. Firearms Award – Constable Marc Thomas, Bay of Plenty District.

The entire wing will disperse to the following districts the week starting Monday 12 June:

Deployment:

Northland - 2, Auckland City - 5, Counties Manukau - 8, Waitematā - 5, Waikato - 8, Bay of Plenty - 6, Eastern - 3, Central - 2, Wellington - 9, Tasman - 1, Canterbury - 4, Southern - 9.

Demographics:

35.5 percent are female, and 64.5 percent are male. New Zealand European make up 61.3 percent of the wing, with Māori 14.5 percent, Pacific 16.1 percent, Asian 4.8 percent and Latin American, African and Middle Eastern (LAAM/other) is 3.2 percent.

Patron:

Keriana Brooking: Partner, Hauora/Health Equity, Price Waterhouse Coopers New Zealand (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Pahauwera). She firmly believes that everyone living in Aotearoa should have the opportunity to live their best life, and is passionate about helping people successfully determine, shape and deliver on their aspirations - and says it’s one of the greatest feelings in the world. Keriana has more than 20 years’ experience in the public sector and in October 2022 joined PwC New Zealand as a Partner in Hauora/Health Equity.Before joining PwC, Keriana held senior executive roles in the New Zealand public sector, most recently as interim National Director Commissioning of Te Whatu Ora, Health NZ. Prior to that, she has had chief executive experience at Hawke’s Bay DHB, Turanganui Primary Health Organisation and as a Deputy Director General at Manatū Hauora, Ministry of Health.

