Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Unsettled Conditions For King's Birthday Weekend

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 3:10 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 1st - Monday 5th June

For the first King’s Birthday weekend in over 70 years and the first weekend of meteorological winter, MetService is advising holidaymakers to keep up to date with local forecasts and road conditions. Rain will be the dominant feature for both Islands, with snow also expected in the south. Saturday will however be the best day of the long weekend.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor details: “Saturday looks to be the best day of the long weekend, but any plans for Sunday onwards should include a raincoat, an umbrella, and a check of highway conditions – regardless of your location.”

In the lead up to the weekend, a front travels northwards up the country, bringing plenty of weather with it. Severe Weather Watches and Warnings for Heavy Rain are in place for the West Coast of the South Island, Fiordland and the headwaters of Canterbury and Otago through to the early hours of Friday. Thunderstorms are also expected in the West Coast region and Fiordland this afternoon (Thursday) and evening. Road Snowfall Warnings have been issued for the South Island’s alpine passes overnight tonight.

“No doubt this snow is good news for South Island ski fields with opening weekends fast approaching,” O’Connor expands.

The North Island doesn’t escape the weather on Friday with showery and rainy weather expected, mostly as the front moves through. Strong Wind Watches are also in place across eastern South Island regions and the lower North Island south of Featherston Thursday into early Friday.

Although roads should be clear in time for people heading away for the long weekend, the return journey may not offer the same experience. Another front arrives on Sunday with more wet weather affecting both the North and South Islands, with the possibility of heavy rain for some South Island areas.

MetService’s Severe Weather Outlook also indicates a second period of snowfall on Sunday for South Canterbury and inland Otago, with a possibility of snow to lower levels as wintry weather kicks in. While any necessary road snowfall warnings will be issued by MetService over the weekend, other road conditions can be found from Waka Kotahi's Journey Planner.

This wet start to June is in line with a wetter than usual outlook for many regions, as was the case for May. For example, a phenomenal 618.2 millimetres was recorded at the weather station at Hokitika Airport in May, which was the third wettest month on record there since records began in 1963. Many monthly rainfall records were broken across the country during May – see MetService’s Rural Outlook for more details.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments. Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>



 
 

Government: To Support Councils In Cyclone & Flood Affected Regions

The Government will enter into a funding arrangement with councils in cyclone and flood affected regions to support them to offer a voluntary buyout for owners of Category 3 designated residential properties. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next ‘giant leap’ in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Govt Emissions Target Possible, Big Changes Required

New modelling on New Zealand’s energy system reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment as well behavioural change. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says.More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 