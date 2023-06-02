Serious Charges Follow Simultaneous Searches By Operation Cobalt Teams

Operation Cobalt teams terminated simultaneous search warrants this morning,

following an investigation into a serious incident in central Auckland last

weekend.

The warrants were conducted in different parts of Auckland, including an

address linked to the Headhunters motorcycle gang in Helensville.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says Operation Cobalt and Precision

Targeting Teams from Auckland City and Waitematā districts worked in

collaboration to achieve today’s results.

“Police have been investigating the incident, which initiated in the early

hours of Sunday morning near Kitchener Street.

“The victim in this matter suffered serious injuries. As a result of his

ordeal, he is facing a long road to recovery ahead of him.”

As a result of today’s action, Police have arrested three men with an

investigation continuing.

“A 21-year-old patched member of the Headhunters motorcycle gang has been

charged, along with two other men, aged 17 and 20,” Detective Inspector

Baldwin says.

The trio are all jointly charged with kidnapping and wounding with intent to

cause grievous bodily harm offences. They were expected in the Auckland

District and Youth Courts this afternoon.

“Our investigation teams have worked hard to bring about today’s result,

utilising a range of Police resources to safely resolve this extremely

violent criminal behaviour.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and we cannot rule out further arrests

or charges as a result.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says as matters are before the Court, Police are

limited in further comment at this time.

Any further updates will provided as the investigation progresses.

