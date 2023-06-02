Serious Charges Follow Simultaneous Searches By Operation Cobalt Teams
Operation Cobalt teams terminated simultaneous search
warrants this morning,
following an investigation into a serious incident in central Auckland last
weekend.
The warrants were conducted in
different parts of Auckland, including an
address linked to the Headhunters motorcycle gang in Helensville.
Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says
Operation Cobalt and Precision
Targeting Teams from Auckland City and Waitematā districts worked in
collaboration to achieve today’s results.
“Police have been investigating the
incident, which initiated in the early
hours of Sunday morning near Kitchener Street.
“The victim in this
matter suffered serious injuries. As a result of
his
ordeal, he is facing a long road to recovery ahead of him.”
As a result of today’s action, Police have
arrested three men with an
investigation continuing.
“A 21-year-old patched member of the
Headhunters motorcycle gang has been
charged, along with two other men, aged 17 and 20,” Detective Inspector
Baldwin says.
The trio are all jointly
charged with kidnapping and wounding with intent to
cause grievous bodily harm offences. They were expected in the Auckland
District and Youth Courts this afternoon.
“Our investigation teams have worked hard
to bring about today’s result,
utilising a range of Police resources to safely resolve this extremely
violent criminal behaviour.
“The investigation is still
ongoing, and we cannot rule out further arrests
or charges as a result.”
Detective Inspector Baldwin
says as matters are before the Court, Police are
limited in further comment at this time.
Any further updates will provided as the investigation progresses.