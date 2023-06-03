Man Charged With Murder In Relation To Death Of Richard Leman

Attributed to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Daniel Overend of Canterbury CIB.

Police have arrested and charged a man this morning in relation to the murder of Richard Leman in Rangiora on 11 April.

Mr Leman was found deceased at a Tyler Street address on 17 April.

This morning, officers, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad, executed a warrant at an Oxford Road, Rangiora address.

A 46-year-old man was taken into custody.

He has been charged with murder and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday 6 June.

We are still urging anyone with specific information relating to Mr Leman’s murder to come forward and speak to the inquiry team.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file 230415/8026, asking for information to be forwarded to DSS Daniel Overend.

As the matter is now before the courts, and with the investigation ongoing, Police cannot comment further.

© Scoop Media

