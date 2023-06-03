Name Release And Update, Kaikohe Homicide

Attributed to Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, Northland CIB.

Police are now in a position to share details about the woman who was killed at her Taraire Street home on Thursday 1 June.

She was Linda Woods, 71, of Kaikohe.

We extend our sincere sympathies to Linda's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

Linda lived at the Taraire Street property in a home that she shared with four generations of her whanau. All occupants of the house are female.

We continue to support her family as we work to get answers for them, and to hold the offender to account.

A scene examination continues at the property and we are working with urgency to gather necessary information.

Later today Police expect to be able to release details of items left at the scene by the offender.

We urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and speak with us.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 230602/1746.

You can also call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

