Auckland City Mission Seeks To Nourish A Little Normal Amidst The Cost-of-living Crisis

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Auckland City Mission

The cost-of-living crisis affecting most New Zealanders, is severely impacting people supported by Auckland City Mission - Te Tāpui Atawhai.

For many people, everyday rituals are disappearing in the face of continually rising costs of living. Even something as simple as a nutritious dinner together or children going to bed with a full stomach are becoming impossible.

As winter sets in, the Mission is calling for help to nourish a little normal. On top of already difficult decisions between feeding their family and paying for life’s necessities, winter brings additional expenses such as heating costs, travel, and more medical costs.

Manutaki Helen Robinson says after the last three years, she didn’t think matters could get worse. Yet the rise in prices for food and most other household necessities, coupled with the ongoing issues caused by the pandemic and severe weather events, means the Mission is seeing an unacceptable demand for food support.

"The constant and continued increase in the demand for food is deeply, deeply concerning," she says. “And as temperatures drop over the next few months, the Mission fully expects to see that heightened demand continue, and very likely increase further.”

Demand for food support has more than doubled since before COVID-19. In 2023, Auckland City Mission experienced its busiest start to the year ever distributing more than 8,700 boxes of food in January and February. This is equivalent to 417,600 meals*. The Mission expects to see demand that is in line with or above that which has been seen over the past few years to continue throughout 2023.

Ms Robinson notes this demand is set against a backdrop of potential reduced government support. During COVID-19 the Ministry of Social Development offered financial support to the Mission (and similar agencies). Those funds, along with support from people across the country, helped the Mission meet the significantly increased demand from people needing food. If the level of support from the Government does not continue beyond the end of June of this year, the Mission is very worried about what will happen to the thousands of Auckland families in need.

The Mission’s Food Security Manager Micaela van der Schaaf notes there are currently a lot more people whose weekly income is simply not enough to meet their basic cost of living, for example, by the time they've paid their rent or mortgage and bills they cannot cover the cost of food.

"By the time you're reaching out to the Mission, you have exhausted all other options. If you are on a low income and were previously lucky enough to have any kind of buffer, that’s gone after the events of the past few years so more people are left without the means to meet the basic needs of their family."

Ms Robinson says that while she recognises that a box of food containing household ingredients is not the long-term answer to food insecurity, families need that short term support so they can stay healthy and well and keep being part of society. 

She says that to change the outcome long term, the Mission also advocates for people who are on insufficient income and is implementing alternative solutions to increase food sovereignty, with an aim that people will be able to have all the kai they need in years to come.

Ms Robinson hopes that people in a position to support those in greatest need can give to the Mission’s winter food appeal. “We are asking for help to nourish a little normal during our winter fundraising appeal, so that we can continue to provide support when it’s needed most” says Ms Robinson.

The Auckland City Mission Food Winter Appeal is now underway.

