Don’t Get Caught Short By Night Closures When Travelling On State Highway 65

If you are a regular user of State Highway 65 between Springs Junction and State Highway 6, or have travel planned in the area next week, you need to be ready for night closures on the route.

Asphalting work is planned for the Ruffe Creek and Hutchison Bridges and adjacent sections of the highway from 18 to 22 June. This work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled if bad weather occurs.

The highway will be closed between 8 pm and 7 am every night while this work is carried out.

Because these are single-lane bridges, vehicles can’t use them while they are being worked on. The bridges could also be damaged if traffic was to use them before they were resealed.

It means there will have to be a full road closure for two nights while the bridge works are done on the 18th and 19th of June.

For the rest of the works – 20-22 June – the highway will still be closed overnight, but there will be a window at midnight to let all queued vehicles through the works site.

It is essential regular users of the road, particularly freight companies, are aware of what is happening. While a detour via State Highway 7 and Reefton is available, it is a much longer route. Drivers should plan ahead and avoid the closure times if possible.

Waka Kotahi understands full closures are inconvenient for drivers. However, this work has been timed to happen at night when there is less traffic to minimise disruption as much as possible. A full closure also means the work will be completed much faster.

Works schedule and details:

· Access through the closure points will be available for residents

· In case of weather or other disruptions, the bridge asphalting work (and associated closure) will be postponed to the next suitable night.

Date Works Description Sunday, 18 June 8 pm - 7am Asphalting, Hutchison Bridge

Full Road Closure – Detour via SH7 Reefton Monday, 19 June 8 pm – 7 am Asphalting, Ruffe Creek Bridge

Full Road Closure – Detour via SH7 Reefton Tuesday 20 June - Thursday 2nd June 8 pm – 7 am Pavement repairs and maintenance work

Full Road Closure – Detour via SH7 Reefton

Midnight window to allow all queued traffic to travel through the site.

Drivers will need to be at the SH65, Boundary Road and SH65, Maruia West Bank Road closure points by 12 am (midnight) to travel through the works area

Works location and detour route:

A detour will be in place via State Highway 6 at the Upper Buller Gorge, State Highway 69, Inangahua - Reefton and State Highway 7, over the Rahu Saddle.

The detour is expected to add 40-50 minutes to travel times.

