Green Light Given For Final Section Of Shared Path And Southern Motorway Upgrades

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency can now progress with Stage 1B2 of the SH1 Papakura to Drury project, with consenting approved under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act. This is the final stage of the project to be consented, covering upgrades to the Southern Motorway between the Papakura BP Connect motorway service centre and the Bremmer Road overbridge near Drury.

Mark Kinvig, National Manager Infrastructure Delivery, Waka Kotahi says that this part of the project will not only revamp the motorway but also bring a host of social and environmental improvements to this busy section of SH1.

“Commuters can look forward to an extra traffic lane in both directions and the replacement and elevation of the motorway bridges across Otuuwairoa Stream (Slippery Creek) in response to climate change, while people walking and on bikes will enjoy a brand-new shared path running along the western side of the motorway.”

Stage 1B2 of the project will complete the central section of the Southern Path extension between Papakura and Drury interchanges. Additionally, the new shared path will include a connection across to Great South Road on the northern side of Otuuwairoa Stream, providing easy access for residents living in the area.

“This stage was separated out for consenting purposes to allow appropriate time and consideration of the project’s impact on Oopaheke pa site, spanning both sides of the motorway at Otuuwairoa Stream. We worked closely with our mana whenua partners in developing our design and consent applications to minimise the impact on this site of cultural significance.

“While the project has been designed and consented in stages, construction will roll continuously from one stage into the next,” says Mr Kinvig.

Waka Kotahi anticipates that construction on the entire project will be completed by the end of 2027.

