Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ditch the lectures and learn How to Talk About Climate Change without conflict

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 5:36 pm
Press Release: Parents for Climate Aotearoa

Parents for Climate Aotearoa are pleased to announce their free workshops “Let’s Talk Climate," which will take place during June and July across Pōneke Wellington. This workshop is designed to provide attendees with the tools and confidence they need to have effective conversations about climate change at home and in their communities.

Participants will also have the opportunity to connect with others and practice in small groups.

"Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and we need to be able to talk about it in a way that resonates with people from all walks of life," said Alicia Hall, Founder of Parents for Climate Aotearoa. "We believe this workshop will be a valuable resource for anyone who wants to have better conversations and less conflict."

“Climate change is also a complex issue often met with feelings of overwhelm, concern or indifference. If we can have more constructive conversations with each other, we may actually be able to work together on solutions, instead of the constant polarisation and politicking.”

Sarah Lee who attended the workshop in Lyall Bay, said “Talking with others in a safe and welcoming environment about climate change felt like a weight had been lifted from this heavy subject. It is easy to feel helpless, anxious and confused when talking about climate change and the introductory workshop provided a ‘tool kit’ of ways in which to broach the subject.”

“Whilst acknowledging and noticing the changes in our local environment, as well as thinking globally, we came away with some positive thoughts on the importance of conversing and taking action together as a community. In talking together, we become role models for positive action for our tamariki.”

The free workshops are open to people from all backgrounds and is suitable for individuals and organisations who want to improve how they connect with the people in their lives about climate change. Register now at https://www.parentsforclimatenz.org/lets-talk-climate and join us as we work towards a more informed, engaged, and collaborative society. Early registration is encouraged as spaces are limited.

For media inquiries, please contact Alicia Hall at hello@parentsforclimatenz.org or 021405457

For more information, visit https://www.parentsforclimatenz.org/lets-talk-climate

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Parents for Climate Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Losing The Ukraine War

Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda, but while we're talking about the ethics of RNZ’ coverage, the tide of the war itself seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Likely To Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 