Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund Pays Out Over $1 Million To 180 Applicants

The Disaster Relief Fund panel this week approved pay-outs to a further group of 180 applicants totalling $1,191,700.

Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund and Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says: “We are very pleased to be able to distribute this money and make a difference to the recovery of our region.”

Mrs Ormsby was also pleased that the extra $1 million from the Red Cross announced on 9 June has already been allocated as part of this group of applications.

“We have worked hard to get the Red Cross money out to individuals and their communities as quickly as possible,” says Mrs Ormsby. ”Payments will be going into applicant’s bank accounts tomorrow”.

Applications continue to be accepted. To check the eligibility criteria and to make an application, go to hbrc.info/HBDisasterFund

Further information

Applications since 18 February, 2023

Applications Approved Ineligible 5654 4182 1289 including over 100 which are potentially fraudulent and undecided or withdrawn applications

© Scoop Media

