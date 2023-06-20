Overnight SH1 Closure From Symonds St To Fanshawe St Next Monday

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of an overnight closure on State Highway 1 (SH1) northbound from Symonds Street to Fanshawe Street from 9.30pm to 5am on Monday 26 June.

This closure will also include State Highway 16 (SH16) westbound between Port and SH1 northbound link and northbound between Newton Road and SH1 northbound link.

The following detours will be in place:

SH1 northbound Symonds St to Fanshawe St: Take the SH16 Port link and follow detour via Stanley Street, Beach Road, Customs Street E and Fanshawe Street to the Fanshawe Street northbound on-ramp.

Take the SH16 Port link and follow detour via Stanley Street, Beach Road, Customs Street E and Fanshawe Street to the Fanshawe Street northbound on-ramp. SH16 Port to SH1 northbound: Follow detour via Beach Road, Customs Street E and Fanshawe Street to the Fanshawe Street northbound on-ramp.

Follow detour via Beach Road, Customs Street E and Fanshawe Street to the Fanshawe Street northbound on-ramp. SH16 Eastbound link to SH1 northbound: Take SH16 Nelson Street off-ramp and follow detour via Nelson Street and Fanshawe Street to the Fanshawe Street northbound on-ramp.

Waka Kotahi will be working with Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to stage an emergency exercise in the Victoria Park Tunnel. Residents should be prepared to hear sirens and see flashing lights and emergency vehicles in and around the tunnel.

These emergency exercises are part of an ongoing programme at both the Johnstones Hill Tunnel and Victoria Park Tunnel and enable emergency response teams to practice, review and update emergency response protocols.

We thank motorists in advance for your patience and apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

