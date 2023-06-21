Mayor of Dunedin - Media Statement
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 9:09 am
Press Release: Dunedin City Council
“It’s positive that the crucial role of Local
Government has been recognised in The Future for Local
Government final report,” said Mayor Jules
Radich.
Council will not rush to provide an opinion
until we have had time to digest and process the 17
recommendations, said Mayor Radich. “We welcome the
highlighting of proposed future funding
arrangements.”
Mayor Radich went on to say that we
shall have our community and our city top of mind as we view
the challenges we face and the recommendations given in this
report. Council welcomes the release of this document and
look forward to understanding more over coming days. Council
wants to see the substance of the response from Central
Government and we understand this won’t occur before the
October election.
“We appreciate the work done but
it is too early to make any substantive comment” said
Mayor
Radich.
