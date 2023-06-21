Mayor of Dunedin - Media Statement

“It’s positive that the crucial role of Local Government has been recognised in The Future for Local Government final report,” said Mayor Jules Radich.

Council will not rush to provide an opinion until we have had time to digest and process the 17 recommendations, said Mayor Radich. “We welcome the highlighting of proposed future funding arrangements.”

Mayor Radich went on to say that we shall have our community and our city top of mind as we view the challenges we face and the recommendations given in this report. Council welcomes the release of this document and look forward to understanding more over coming days. Council wants to see the substance of the response from Central Government and we understand this won’t occur before the October election.

“We appreciate the work done but it is too early to make any substantive comment” said Mayor Radich.

