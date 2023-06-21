Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Drivers Urged To Plan For Extended Closure Of The SH1 Papakura Southbound On-ramp From Monday 26 June To September

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 9:22 am
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi is advising motorists in south Auckland to plan ahead, with a two and a half month full closure (24/7) of the Southern Motorway (SH1) Papakura southbound loop on-ramp. A full closure of the extreme right turn lane at the Papakura southbound off-ramp will also be in place for two months.

A signposted detour to the Drury interchange will be in place on Beach Road and Hingaia Road, and also on Great South Road between Beach Road and Waihoehoe Road. Motorists wanting to head southbound at Papakura can also choose to use the Takanini interchange.

Motorists are advised to expect some morning and afternoon peak hour delays.

Stephen Collett, Regional Manager Transport Services Waka Kotahi says that the loop on-ramp closure is essential to allow crews to rebuild and realign the Papakura southbound loop on-ramp pavement to tie-in with the widened motorway and also the new, second southbound on-ramp currently being built.

“While this will no doubt impact travel, this is an important part of the interchange improvements which will improve safety and resilience.


“The closure of one of the two Papakura southbound off-ramp right-hand turn lanes is also needed to allow our crews to safely replace and upgrade the concrete safety barrier separating the southbound off-ramp and the loop on-ramp.

“I’d like to thank motorists in advance for their patience and understanding as we complete these important works” says Mr Collett.

This work is part of the first stage of work on the SH1 Papakura to Drury project, part of the Government’s $8.7 billion investment through the New Zealand Upgrade Programme to get our cities moving, save lives and boost productivity.

The SH1 Papakura to Drury project will provide:

  • 4km of shared walking and cycling pathways alongside the northbound side of SH1 between Papakura and Drury interchanges (extending the Southern Path between Takanini and Papakura interchanges opened in May 2021)
  • An additional lane in each direction and wide shoulders to future-proof for public transport services between Papakura and Drury
  • Interchange improvements at Papakura (including a new southbound on-ramp) and Drury (enabling rail electrification between Papakura and Pukekohe, future-proofing for additional rail lines, and improved safety and access along Great South Road through the interchange)
  • Improved local road connections and access along and across the motorway
  • Improved safety features and environmental outcomes.

For more information on detour routes and project updates, visit: www.nzta.govt.nz/p2b

