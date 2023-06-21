Porirua City Mayor Anita Baker Supports Change For Local Government
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council
Porirua City Mayor Anita Baker is pleased that regional
amalgamation is among recommendations in the Future for
Local Government report - He piki tūranga, he piki kotuku,
released today.
Mayor Baker, who is also Chair of the
Wellington Region Mayoral Forum, says her mayoral colleagues
agree that working more closely will benefit the
region.
"We are mainly small cities and we are
geographically close as a region. We already cooperate
across a number of functions. Amalgamation will ensure the
right decisions are made for the region and enable cost
effective delivery of services. The environment will be
better off too, particularly our harbours and waterways
which are shared.
Mayor Baker says strengthening local
government by including mana whenua is an important part of
designing a new local government model.
"We want to
support local government that fits Aotearoa/New Zealand in
the 21 st Century. We already work in partnership with
Ngāti Toa and Porirua is better off for it. Having a te ao
Māori perspective embedded in our structure will be better
for all our people."
The funding and financing of
local government is also addressed in the report.
"The
current system is broken and clearly
unsustainable".
