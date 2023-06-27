Help Fine-tune Climate-friendly Street Changes For Brooklyn

A safer bike connection up Brooklyn Road to the shops and lots of safer new crossings for people on foot are among the latest climate-friendly street changes open for feedback from today.

Brooklyn Road South, Artist's Impression

It’s always been planned that more permanent improvements would replace the trial bike lane installed a couple of years ago.

This consultation, closing on Sunday 23 July, is an opportunity to look at the concept plans for these more permanent changes, and provide feedback which will be used to fine-tune the design before the Mayor Tory Whanau and Councillors make final decisions in August.

Technical advice, discussions with local businesses, groups and organisations, and feedback on the trial changes have helped shape the draft plans.



The plans include a permanent uphill bike lane on Brooklyn Road from lower Nairn Street replacing the trial lane, proposed new painted bike lanes at the top on both sides of Ohiro Road to Cleveland Street, and a downhill shared on-road route on Ohiro Road to Aro Street, where safer biking connections are being installed in stages.



Mayor Whanau says Wellingtonians have made it clear they want better transport options, action on climate change and more housing.

“Giving people more climate-friendly transport options is a smart move because it reduces congestion and keeps our city moving. The changes planned and happening around the city, including this project, free up our streets by making it safer and easier for people to walk, ride and use public transport.”

The Brooklyn connections project includes eight proposed new raised crossings to make things safer for people walking, some changes to bus stops to improve bus journey times, two new bus shelters, and a second mobility parking space in Cleveland Street.

The bike lane planned for Brooklyn Road is at street-level with concrete buffers from the intersection with lower Nairn Street as far as the top end of Nairn Street. From this point, a raised lane with a wide kerb to just past theintersection with Ohiro Road is proposed.

One of the most suggested improvements following the installation of the trial bike lane was the need for a safer biking connection along the narrow top section of Ohiro Road between the top of Brooklyn Road and the shops.

In response to this, and in line with the Council’s agreed citywide bike network and parking policy, bike lanes on both sides are planned to give people a dedicated place to ride, replacing all on-street parking on this stretch.

Some modifications would be made at the intersection of Brooklyn Road and Ohiro Road to encourage safer speeds and provide space for a new section of footpath. In response to earlier feedback, a painted central median on Brooklyn Road would be reinstated where space allows.

Two community drop-in sessions are planned:

· Wednesday 12 July, 5pm–7pm, Two Todman Neighbours' Place, 2 Todman Street

· Saturday 15 July, 10am–2pm, Brooklyn Community Centre lounge, 18 Harrison Street.

These are an opportunity to take a closer look at the plans, talk with the team, and make a submission if you want to.

Detailed information and plans are available at transportprojects.org.nz and it only takes about 5-10 minutes to complete the feedback form online. Paper forms can be requested by emailing brooklyntocity@wcc.govt.nz or phoning 04 499 4444.

The trial bike lane was installed in 2021 with funding from Waka Kotahi’s Innovating Streets programme.

