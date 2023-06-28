SH1 Dome Valley To Remain Closed While Slip Is Assessed

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to again plan ahead today, as another slip has closed State Highway 1 between Warkworth and Wellsford in both directions.

A detour is available via State Highway 16, West Coast Road and Woodcocks Road.

The slip remains active and geotechnical engineers are now onsite to assess it as well as the areas above and around the slip.

With more wet weather forecast, safety will be the utmost priority.

Waka Kotahi will provide an update once the assessment is complete.

