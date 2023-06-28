SH1 Dome Valley To Remain Closed While Slip Is Assessed
Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 10:00 am
Press Release: NZTA
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to
again plan ahead today, as another slip has closed State
Highway 1 between Warkworth and Wellsford in both
directions.
A detour is available via State Highway
16, West Coast Road and Woodcocks Road.
The slip
remains active and geotechnical engineers are now onsite to
assess it as well as the areas above and around the
slip.
With more wet weather forecast, safety will be
the utmost priority.
Waka Kotahi will provide an
update once the assessment is
complete.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Find more from NZTA
on InfoPages.
Seventy-five days out from election day and the National Party still hasn’t revealed how it is going to pay for its stupendously expensive bag of presents for everyone. It is simultaneously promising to reduce the tax revenue coming into the state coffers, increase the spending going out of those coffers into key areas like health, education, roading, and other infrastructure, while also somehow delivering tax cuts and paying down our debt. More