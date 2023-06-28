SH1 Dome Valley To Remain Closed Overnight

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that State Highway 1 (SH1) between Warkworth and Wellsford will remain closed overnight due to a significant overslip.

The slip which is still moving, has spilled 30 truckloads of material onto the road.

This afternoon, crews will be removing material from the top of the slip with water via a helicopter. This technique is called sluicing and washes the material off the top to break it up and prevent further slips.

Safety is paramount for our crews as this work is being undertaken while the slip is still active.

A further update will be provided tomorrow morning.

Waka Kotahi is reminding motorists that the official detour route is fit for purpose. Online map providers may recommend the shortest route; however this may not be suitable for all vehicle types.

The official detour route is:



Northbound: From Pukerito Roundabout, right to Old SH1 through Warkworth, right to Woodcocks Rd, on to West Coast Rd, right to SH16.

Southbound: In reverse from SH16 in Wellsford to Warkworth.

Alternatively, motorists can utilise SH16 which runs all the way from Wellsford to Auckland.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists in advance for their patience and understanding as we work as quickly and safely as possible to clear the slip and reopen the road.

