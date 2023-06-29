Police committed to reducing deaths on our roads

Police acknowledge the findings released today by the New Zealand Automobile

Association (AA) regarding drink driving fatalities in New Zealand.

Data released by the association shows there were 111 deaths in crashes

involving drunk drivers last year, compared to 78 in 2021.

"Any death on the roads is one too many," says acting Assistant Commissioner

Naila Hassan.

"We remain committed to reducing deaths and serious injuries on our roads,

along with our road safety partners."

The findings presented by the AA highlight legitimate concerns, however

Police do not believe this tells the whole story.

“While Police certainly has a role to play with regards to number breath

screening tests that are conducted, it is disingenuous to lay the drink

driving problem squarely at Police’s feet.

"Everyone has a personal responsibility not to get behind the wheel if

they've been drinking. It's very simple. We need people to take that

responsibility, for the safety of themselves and others.

"One of the worst jobs in Police is having to turn up at someone's house and let them know a loved one has died. It's truly heartbreaking, and the ongoing impact on families and friends cannot be underestimated."

One factor highlighted by the AA is the number of breath screening tests being conducted by Police.

Police have a target of 3 million breath tests per year, which is not currently being met.

In recent years, the impact of the Covid pandemic have significantly impacted Police's ability to conduct breath tests, although there has been a significant uptick in the number conducted in the past 12 months, with 2.5 million carried out.

Assistant Commissioner Hassan says Police will continue to focus on road policing as a priority, with our key focus being the four main drivers of death and serious injury on our roads.

Those are driving too fast for the conditions; driving while impaired by alcohol, drugs, or fatigue; driving while distracted – including using a cell phone; and not being properly restrained."We know complacency can creep in for drivers. But we want you to be aware - you can be stopped at any time.

"Most of our frontline officers carry breathalisers, so there's every likelihood that you will be breath tested on the spot.

“Our police officers, including our dedicated road policing staff, are passionate about keeping people safe and every day they are out on our roads across the country educating and enforcing safe driving behaviour."

