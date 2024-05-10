Ongoing Assault Investigation Leads To Six Arrests

Six people will be brought before the Court following a serious assault in Pukekohe in September 2023.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor, Counties Manukau South CIB, says Police have spent the past six months investigating the incident.

“At around 12.20am on 2 September, an officer was driving along King Street when he noticed a person on the ground surrounded by a group of people.

“It quickly became clear a fight had taken place and a person had been seriously injured.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says the victim was allegedly involved in a disorder outside The Longkeeper bar and sustained a broken jaw in two places, which required surgery.

“As a result of our investigation, and with the assistance of a number of other workgroups within Police, we identified and located six people in relation to this incident.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to piece together the events of that evening, including speaking to a large number of witnesses.

“Police wish to thank members of the public who provided information that assisted with this investigation and led to these arrests,” Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says.

“We hope this sends a clear message that the violent behaviour of a small group of individuals has no place in our community and Police will work to locate offenders and bring them before the courts.”

Six people, aged between 19-23, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will reappear in Pukekohe District Court later this month.

