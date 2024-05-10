Arrests After Burglary And Fleeing Driver Incident

Two young people will face court for their part in a burglary in Māngere this week.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, Police were notified that a group of people had broken a window at a vape store on Coronation Road in Māngere.

Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey, Response Manager for Counties Manukau West, says the group was only partially successful in gaining access.

“While not being able to gain access to the store, they have managed to reach through and steal products from the store.”

The offenders fled the area in a stolen car.

Just after 2:30am, Police received a second call for this stolen vehicle and group over breaking a window at a vape store on Great South Road in Papatoetoe.

“The stolen vehicle again fled but a nearby Police unit sighted this vehicle in East Tāmaki and signalled for the driver to stop,” Senior Sergeant Albrey says.

“They did not, and Police initiated a pursuit as the vehicle entered the Southern Motorway heading north.”

The vehicle exited at Princess Street and was pursued through Ōtāhuhu.

On two separate occasions the vehicle slowed allowing four of the occupants to exit the vehicle, as the driver continued to fail to stop.

Police took one occupant into custody immediately as they fled, Senior Sergeant Albrey says.

“The driver has continued driving around Ōtāhuhu, and at one stage collided into two parked vehicles including a truck causing moderate damage and stopping the vehicle.”

The driver fled on foot and was taken into custody inside an address a short distance away along with one of the other occupants that had previously fled.

Two 15-year-olds are scheduled to appear in the Manukau Youth Court later this month charged with multiple burglary and driving offences.

A third 15-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid.

“For those who choose to engage in this type of offending, know that we will not tolerate it, and we will continue to hold offending to account.”

© Scoop Media

