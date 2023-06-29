Missing Person, Feilding

Police are asking for information from the public to assist us in finding Stephen Ryan, who is missing.

Stephen was last seen on the evening of Tuesday 28 March, after being dropped off at an address in Feilding.

He has not been seen or heard from since, and Police and Stephen’s family now have grave concerns for his welfare.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out however so far, we have not found any significant leads that would help us find him.

Stephen, 40, was last seen wearing a red cap, white singlet, blue track pants, and jandals.

It is out of character for him to have been out of touch with friends and family for this long.

If you have any information about Stephen or where he might be, we are urging you to come forward.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 230330/7365, or online using “update report”.



© Scoop Media

