Free Bus Fares For Children From 1 July

All children aged 12 years and under will ride the bus for free from Saturday 1 July 2023.

The Government announced the initiative last month in an attempt to ease the cost of living pressure on families.

Council Network Technician Hanoa Morete says from 30 June, the temporary half-price fares will end, so it’s good timing and a great initiative for many families.

“We have approximately 500 school students riding our Waka Kura buses each week, so this will benefit a lot of people.”

As part of the Government initiative, half-price fares will also be available for passengers under 25 as well as Community Service Card holders with a registered Bee Card.

“For anyone who has a Community Services card, Community Connect is a new concession starting 1 July, which gives half-price city bus fares with a registered Bee Card.”

SuperGold cardholders will continue to ride the city bus for free between 9am and 3pm.

“To receive the discounted fares, you will still need to tag on and tag off buses using your registered Bee Card. “

At a glance, the fares from 1 July 2023 are:

Children 12 years and under: Free

Youth aged 13-18: $1.00 cash / $0.50 with a registered Bee Card

Adults aged 19-24: $2.20 cash / $1.00 with a registered Bee Card

Adults over 25: $2.20 cash / $2.00 with a registered Bee Card

Adults with Community Connect concession: $1.00 with a registered Bee Card

SuperGold card holders: Free travel between 9am and 3pm. $2 per one-way trip outside of these hours.

To find out more about Community Connect concessions and to register your Bee Card, go to Beecard - Community Connect

To find out more about Bee Card, go to Beecard - Home

