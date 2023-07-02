State Highway 1 Northbound, Kaiwharawhara partially closed - Wellington

Kiwis will have up to $100,000 of their deposits in eligible institutions guaranteed in the event they fail under legislation passed today to strengthen and protect the financial system. The plan fully protects around 93% of depositors through the compensation scheme. More



Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More



Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More