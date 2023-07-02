State Highway 1 Northbound, Kaiwharawhara partially closed - Wellington
Sunday, 2 July 2023, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to an incident at the railway
tracks in Kaiwharwhara reported at about 8:45am.
State
Highway 1 is partially blocked northbound in lane
one.
Enquiries are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
As clickbait, the saga of OceanGate’s Titan submersible belongs to the same genre of real time news countdowns as the boys trapped in the Thailand caves, the trapped miners in Peru, and the eighteen-month-old girl trapped down a well in Texas. Except in the Titan’s case the minute-by-minute staples of real time coverage (the search is entering its third day, the oxygen supply is running out, etc. etc.) were bogus. More