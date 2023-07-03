Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Cemeteries, Alcohol Control And Freedom Camping: Have Your Say On Proposed Bylaw Changes

Monday, 3 July 2023, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

Taupō District Council is reviewing bylaws related to cemeteries, alcohol control and freedom camping.

As part of the review, Council has proposed some changes to each bylaw, but wants your feedback before these changes are adopted. Consultation is now open and will close at 5pm on Friday 4 August.

The proposed changes include expanding the alcohol-free zone in the Taupō CBD, changing the required depth of plots in cemeteries, and clarifying which areas prohibit freedom camping.

Policy advisor Andrew Wilson says all bylaws must be reviewed five years after they are first enacted, and every 10 years after that.

The proposed expansion of the alcohol-free area in Taupō would add Tītīraupenga Street to the exisiting alcohol free area that encompasses the CBD.

“The police have requested this change because they have seen increased disorder, partly due to excessive alcohol consumption in carparks next to the street,” Mr Wilson says.

The proposed changes to the Alcohol Control Bylaw also include connecting the lakefront New Year ban area between Hawai Street and the 2 Mile Bay Boat Ramp, and a Kinloch New Year ban expansion.

There is also a proposal to ban the consumption of alcohol outside the Paetiki Shopping Centre area, after Council received complaints of anti-social behaviour in that area.

The review proposed the Cemetery Bylaw be changed to specify a depth of 1700mm for single plots, rather than the current depth of 1500mm. This is to avoid issues when families wish to bury loved ones in an existing grave site which has only been dug to single depth.

Other proposed changes to the Cemetery Bylaw include moving operational information from the bylaw to a handbook and limiting the types of items that can be placed in cemetery plots.

In the Freedom Camping Bylaw, it is proposed to remove the open freedom camping site on the Whakamaru Domain in Mangakino.

“The primary use of the field is for grazing, cropping, and motocross, by the Mangakino Central Charitable Trust, and it is not suitable for camping that is not self-contained such as using tents. This varied use of the space creates concern for both health and safety and potential negative visitor experience.”

It is also recommended that Taupō District Council add an advisory note to the bylaw, to ensure campers have a clear understanding of where they are allowed to camp.

For more information on the proposed bylaw changes and to provide feedback, go to www.taupo.govt.nz/haveyoursay.

You can also email bylawreview@taupo.govt.nz or drop your submission form off at any of Council’s customer service centres.

