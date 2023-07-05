Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Have Your Say On Council’s Gambling Venue Policy

Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 10:30 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Do you have a view on the number of pokie machines and TAB venues in Marlborough?

Council will begin consultation on its proposed Gambling Venue Policy on Monday 10 July and wants your feedback. Council is required to review it every three years.

Licensing Inspector Georgia Murrin said while the draft policy had been prepared in consultation with those who have an interest in the proposed review, the Council wants to hear from all members of the community.

“As part of this review Council must consider the social impacts of gambling on our community. That’s why it’s important that people let us know what they think,” she said.

Recent statistics show that while there was a 40 per cent decrease in venues and 33.7 per cent decrease in gaming machines in Marlborough between March 2015 and December 2022, gaming machine profits have increased by 33 per cent in the same period.

“The level of reported harm through problem gambling referrals remains low. However anecdotal evidence from the community indicates that there may be harm occurring as a result of ‘Class 4’ gambling venue pokie machines,” Ms Murrin said.

“As a result Council believes the current policy requires changes and is proposing to adopt a sinking lid policy to ensure the numbers of venues and gaming machines is managed effectively to represent the current numbers,” she said.

“Council also recommends that if two or more clubs were to merge the total number of gaming machines allowed is reduced from 30 to 18 machines. The TAB Venue Policy will also be updated to reflect the new Racing Industry Act legislation, and align with the new format of the Gambling Venue Policy.”

Other options outlined in the Gambling Policy Review Statement of Proposal include capping the number of gaming machines to 165 or rolling over the current 2020 policy but amending the wording to allow for the new Racing Industry Act 2020.

Council's Gambling Venue Policy provides guidance for both Class 4 gambling venues and stand-alone board venues (TABs). Council’s Class 4 Gambling Venue Policy and a Board Venue Policy is a requirement under the Gambling Act 2003 and the Racing Act 2003.

Consultation opens on Monday 10 July and closes on Tuesday 8 August 2023. To have your say go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

Once the submission period closes, hearings will be held if people want to speak in support of their submission.

